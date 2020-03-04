Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum has been renewed for new series in 2020 after high demand from fans of the reality show.

Ferne McCann and her daughter Sunday will be back on ITVBe for series 5 following the finale of the last one back in November 2019.

The series will once again follow Ferne juggling motherhood and her career as a TV personality in the media spotlight.

So here’s everything you need to know about series 5 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, including start date and episode guide.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum 2020: Start date and episode guide

Series 5 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will kick off from this spring on ITVBe. So the new season is expected to start at the end of March or early April.

The broadcaster has commissioned four hour-long episodes. Previous episodes were broadcast weekly so series 5 should be on air for a month.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum 2020: What is it about?

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum 2020 will focus on mother and daughter duo Ferne and Sunday who embark on a new chapter in their life.

In the new series, Ferne and her toddler are onto new adventures as they move to a new home. Plus, Ferne is looking to find her other half.

Will Ferne and Sunday finally find a keeper?

