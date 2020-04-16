University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The brand new series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum kicked off on Wednesday, April 15th on ITVBe and this time around Ferne has moved to a new house with her daughter Sunday.

In addition, the TV personality is looking for love and there’s more personal drama than ever. But one thing that has changed is the narrator on the reality series.

This year, there’s a new voiceover who does the hilarious commentary and sassy jibes.

So, who is the newcomer who provides the narration for Ferne McCann: First Time Mum? Let’s find out!

Who is the new narrator of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum?

Stephen Bailey has replaced Rylan Clarke-Neal as the new voiceover in series 5 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Stephen is a comedian and actor, known for hosting Channel 5’s Celebs on the Farm. Plus, he’s had other famous appearances, including on Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Coach Trip and Love Island: Aftersun.

The comedian is going on a tour later this year which has been postponed to September 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak across the UK.

Twitter fam, I am the new Narrator of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum – it is BRILLIANT. Entertaining and full of warmth. Tonight, 9pm @ITVBe pic.twitter.com/6Ulwa0GBBw — Stephen Bailey (@stephencomedy) April 15, 2020

Do Ferne and Stephen know each other?

Yes, it looks like Ferne and Stephen are besties!

The two look very close from their snaps on social media which makes this narration gig all sweeter.

However, it’s unclear whether the two have worked on the telly before. It’s very likely this is the first time Stephen and Ferne have filmed together.

What else has Stephen been in?

You’ve probably seen Stephen on the telly before.

Stephen’s TV career kicked off after he appeared as Agony Uncle on Zoe Ball’s Saturday and Sunday shows on ITV. The comedian was also a series regular on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Plus, he’s had many other gigs, including on morning talk shows, reality series and British soaps. Some of these include Coronation Street, The Jeremy Vine Show, Good Morning Britain, among many more.

WATCH FERNE MCCANN: FIRST TIME MUM SERIES 5 FROM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15TH ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK