Ferne McCann returned for series 5 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum in 2020.

Since the beginning of the series, the ITV show has focused on Ferne’s life around motherhood and life as a single mum. Ferne’s top priority is her daughter Sunday, but she also has a new man in her life – Albie Gibbs.

From a busy life as a mother to business ventures, Ferne takes us through the ups and downs in her personal and professional life.

In Wednesday’s episode (April 29th), Ferne hosted an event about how her nutrition company. So, let’s find more about the TV star’s business venture!

Ferne McCann’s emotional business story

In episode 3 (April 29th) of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, Ferne hosted an event in Birmingham to share the emotional story behind her business Fern Nutrition.

Ferne candidly opened about her career as a reality star and how she was desperate to find a more stable income to provide for her daughter Sunday. Speaking on the ITV series, Ferne said:

I was scared because I was going to be solely looking after another human being. This baby was going to depend on me for everything and I just felt that I needed to find a way to be able to give her security.

Ferne explained that she turned for help to her friend Danielle Armstrong who inspired her to start her own nutrition business.

Ferne McCann’s nutrition business

The TV star is a distributor and representative of Herbalife Nutrition – a company that develops and sells dietary supplements.

On the company‘s website, Ferne has shared her body transformation journey, talking about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle and good fitness levels after giving birth to Sunday.

Moreover, she has developed the blog Fern Nutrition which provides nutrition programmes based on Herbalife Nutrition’s products.

Follow Fern’s business on Instagram

You can find Fern Nutrition on Instagram under the handle @fernnutrition.

On the Instagram page, Ferne regularly shares nutritional and healthy recipes, as well as different workout challenges.

