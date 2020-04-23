Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum has returned for its fifth series to date on ITVBe.

This season has seen multiple changes, as Ferne is now in a long-distanced relationship with Albie Gibbs, she’s pursuing new career avenues on the West End, and her mother has departed from the series on a trip around the world.

But there’s also a new face on the scene as Ferne’s sister Sophie popped up in episode 2 (Wednesday, April 22nd) to help out.

So who is Sophie McCann? Find out everything you need to know about Ferne McCann’s sister here!

Who is Ferne McCann’s sister?

Ferne McCann has one sister called Sophie. From what we know, they are the only McCann siblings.

Sophie is no stranger to the mummy life, as she has her own son called Ronnie. Ronnie is 2 years old now.

It is unconfirmed what Sophie does for a living or whether she has a long-term partner to help parent Ronnie.

Sophie on First Time Mum

Ferne has been pretty much co-parenting her 2-year-old daughter Sunday with her mum Jill. But this season has seen Jilly depart on a round-the-world trip and so parenting solo has been a great challenge for Ferne.

To help Ferne out, her sister Sophie has stepped up to the plate and we met her in the second episode. In this episode, Sophie came to babysit Sunday.

But Sophie also stopped by for some older sisterly advice, as Ferne was concerned about her long-distanced relationship. Sophie said: “Put positive stuff out into the universe! This is going to be fine.”

Does Sophie McCann have Instagram?

Unconfirmed.

Ferne McCann follows numerous people on Instagram who are called Sophie, but the majority of them are private accounts, so it is hard to say whether any of them are Ferne’s actual sister.

None of them are under the handle Sophie McCann and have different surnames, so it could be the case that Sophie’s sister is married and now under a different name.

