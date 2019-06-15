Love Island is pretty keen on getting athletic people on the dating show from surfers to boxers.

Lucie Donlan is 2019’s surfer chick and she’s been serving looks with her swimwear since day one.

She manages to pull off style effortlessly and everyone wants a bit.

Here are seven of Lucie’s best swimming costumes from Love Island 2019 and where to buy them!

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5 on ITV2 Pictured: Lucie Donlan. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island: SR5 on ITV2
Pictured: Lucie Donlan.

Love Island: Lucie’s crochet swimwear

Every new Islander loves a good promo photo shoot and Lucie blew everyone else out the water with her crochet swimwear look.

You can get the exact same swimming costume from Thrive Swimwear.

The bikini top will set you back £92 and the bottoms a further £89!

Love Island: SR5 on ITV2.
Pictured: Lucie Donlan.

https://www.thriveswimwear.com/products/hera-nude-white-flower-top

Screen Shot: Thrive Swimwear.com

Lucie’s episode 6 pink swimming costume

Love Island episode 6 saw Lucie skip outside for the first-ever couple’s breakfast.

She donned a gorgeous bright pink one-piece which was teamed with her blonde locks.

Bag yourself a similar swimming suit from I Saw It First for just £15.

https://www.itv.com/hub/love-island/2a3697a0187

Screen Shot: Love Island series 5 episode 6 – ITV2

https://www.isawitfirst.com/collections/love-island-lucie/products/belted-swimsuit-bright-pink-jl37896

Screen Shot: I Saw It First swimsuit

Lucie’s lightning bolt swimming costume

Lucie showed off her fantastic figure in a ‘Saved by the Bell’-Esq swimming costume during episode 5.

You can buy yourself one online here from fashion brand Halla x Halla.

The ‘rave’ swimsuit will set you back 90 euros which costs about £80.

https://www.itv.com/hub/love-island/2a3697a0183

From ITV Studios
Love Island: SR5: Ep2 on ITV2.
Pictured: Lucie and Amber challenge.

Love Island: Lucie’s scuba swimsuit

Lucie’s original surfer girl look was revealed at the beginning of series 5 on June 3rd.

She wore a streamlined black and white one piece and looked great doing it.

You can get yourself the same swimsuit from Pursuit The Label for £98.

It’s called The Rash Suit and is made of regenerated ocean waste and made in the UK!

She also wore a pink scuba swimsuit on the show, too.

Pictured: Lucie.

https://www.pursuitthelabel.com/collections/one-piece/products/rash-suit-1

Screen Shot: Scuba swimsuit Pursuit the Label

Buy Lucie’s white lightning bolt swimming costume

The Cornwall beach babe clearly has a thing for lightning bolt swimming costume as she wore a second one in episode 9 of the show.

Buy Lucie’s white lightning bolt cozzie online for £20 from Missguided.

The printed one-piece comes in a range of sizes from 4-16.

https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/galleries/love-island-ep9-week-24-2019-sat-08-jun-fri-14-jun

From ITV Studios
Love Island: SR5: Ep9 on ITV2
Pictured: Amy, Lucie and Joe chat.

https://www.missguided.co.uk/white-zig-zag-scoop-high-leg-swimsuit-10134430?utm_campaign=ShopStyleUK&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=affiliatewindowuk&utm_term=Editorial+Content

Screen Shot: Missguided swimsuit

 

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins used to be engaged! Everything you need to know about her secret past relationship!