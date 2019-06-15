Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island is pretty keen on getting athletic people on the dating show from surfers to boxers.

Lucie Donlan is 2019’s surfer chick and she’s been serving looks with her swimwear since day one.

She manages to pull off style effortlessly and everyone wants a bit.

Here are seven of Lucie’s best swimming costumes from Love Island 2019 and where to buy them!

Love Island: Lucie’s crochet swimwear

Every new Islander loves a good promo photo shoot and Lucie blew everyone else out the water with her crochet swimwear look.

You can get the exact same swimming costume from Thrive Swimwear.

The bikini top will set you back £92 and the bottoms a further £89!

Omg I need that swimsuit that Lucie is wearing! 🥰 #loveisland — Rachel (@Rach_Moon) June 7, 2019

Lucie’s episode 6 pink swimming costume

Love Island episode 6 saw Lucie skip outside for the first-ever couple’s breakfast.

She donned a gorgeous bright pink one-piece which was teamed with her blonde locks.

Bag yourself a similar swimming suit from I Saw It First for just £15.

Lucie’s lightning bolt swimming costume

Lucie showed off her fantastic figure in a ‘Saved by the Bell’-Esq swimming costume during episode 5.

You can buy yourself one online here from fashion brand Halla x Halla.

The ‘rave’ swimsuit will set you back 90 euros which costs about £80.

Love Island: Lucie’s scuba swimsuit

Lucie’s original surfer girl look was revealed at the beginning of series 5 on June 3rd.

She wore a streamlined black and white one piece and looked great doing it.

You can get yourself the same swimsuit from Pursuit The Label for £98.

It’s called The Rash Suit and is made of regenerated ocean waste and made in the UK!

She also wore a pink scuba swimsuit on the show, too.

Buy Lucie’s white lightning bolt swimming costume

The Cornwall beach babe clearly has a thing for lightning bolt swimming costume as she wore a second one in episode 9 of the show.

Buy Lucie’s white lightning bolt cozzie online for £20 from Missguided.

The printed one-piece comes in a range of sizes from 4-16.

