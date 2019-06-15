Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Reality TV always comes with its fair share of rumours and Love Island 2019 is no different.

As Love Island 2019 progresses, the drama is almost reaching boiling point.

Rumours are now circulating that Sunday night’s episode of Love Island could see Tommy Fury leave the show. (June 16th)

But, we’re not convinced. Here are five reasons why Tommy would never leave Love Island…

Tommy is in a love triangle

The 20-year-old boxer has been at the forefront of the show since he first set foot in the villa alongside Curtis Pritchard.

Tommy has been in more love triangles in the space of a week than most people have probably experienced in their lives.

He’s certainly occupied in the villa so we doubt he’d be packing his bags at this point.

He is a key member of the group

If Tommy were to leave Love Island 2019 the show would completely change.

The tall, dark and handsome chap was a welcome addition to the villa and has become almost the centre of all attention.

When Tommy isn’t flirting with Maura or dodging Molly Mae, he’s catching up with Lucie or hitting the pads with Anton.

Tommy Fury is one of the lads

Not only is Tommy a key part of the whole group on Love Island 2019, he’s one of the lads.

Better yet, he’s the lad.

Tommy always looks to be making the rest of the guys laugh and fitted right in when he and Curtis entered the villa.

Tommy and Maura have a connection

Episode 10 saw boxer Tommy sit down for a date with Irish ring girl Maura Higgins.

It was clear that the pair had an instant attraction which has caused mayhem for Tommy ever since.

Tommy would be a fool to walk out of the Love Island villa at a time when he has both Molly Mae and Maura to choose from.

Tommy’s fans would be devastated

More than anything else, Tommy can’t leave the villa because it would leave viewers in disarray.

Tommy could just be one of the best looking Islanders ITV2 has ever seen.

But above all, he’s bringing serious entertainment every episode and he probably doesn’t even know it!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM EXCEPT SATURDAYS ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.