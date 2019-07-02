Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV’s Save Money series sees Sian Williams and Phil Vickery take on the challenge of the UK’s spending on food and drink. It seems that Brits are pretty careless when it comes to forking out for their weekly shop and the programme is here to show the nation how to enjoy the same meals but at a fraction of the cost.

As well as the price factor, they also take a look at how healthy the food is that we’re all eating. From children’s packed lunches to the latest diet trends, everything is investigated on the ITV show.

Each week Phil Vickery gives us a rundown of one of the nation’s favourite dishes and show us how to save money, too. This is the Save Money: Good Diet burger recipe which – at just 500 calories – will not disappoint!

Save Money: Good Diet burger recipe

According to Save Money: Good Diet, 690 million burgers were eaten in 2017 in the UK. The long and short of it is, we can’t get enough of them!

To make the shows burger recipe here are the ingredients you’ll need:

400g minced beef (100g per person) – Phil opted for a fat content of 15 per cent balancing price and nutrition. He said that if the mince is too lean you’ll end up with a dry burger.

A splash of Worcester sauce

1 onion (cooked down)

1 slice of bread (blitzed into crumbs)

1 egg white

Mix all of these ingredients together in a bowl and divide into four patties. The recipe makes four decent-sized quarter pounders and Phil recommends making them flat rather than thick because visually it looks like you’re getting more than you are!

How to make the Save Money: Good Diet chips

Now for the chips. Here sweet potatoes have been chosen over regular ones as they contain fewer calories and carbohydrates.

Grab two decent sized sweet potatoes and leave the skin on.

Cut them into long pieces and put the chips into a bowl of cold water and leave for about an hour. This draws out the starch making them crispy.

After an hour drain and coat the chips in one tablespoon of cornflour.

Lastly, place them on a baking tray, lightly spritz with oil and put them in the oven for 20 minutes. While the chips are cooking you can fry the burgers.

The entire meal works out at £1.42 per portion.

WATCH SAVE MONEY: GOOD DIET ON ITV AT 7:30 PM ON TUESDAYS.