ITV: Who is the For The Love of Britain narrator? Voiceover was in Harry Potter films!

The second episode of the ten-part series takes ITV watchers to the Lake District, a week after the earlier episode based in Cornwall and Devon.

Landscapes and hidden gems are explored in depth, such as Julia Bradbury hiking up England’s third highest peak, the Helvellyn.

So who leads us through each episode? Meet the narrator – she’s an actress!

Who narrates For The Love Of Britain?

Dame Julie Walters

The 70-year-old is well-known for being an actress, such as in the Harry Potter films as Molly Weasley and Mamma Mia as Rosie Mulligan.

She’s very talented, and owns British Academy Television Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, two International Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Fellowship, and a Golden Globe.

The For The Love Of Britain narrator is also a comedian and author.

Where else have we seen Julie Walters?

Viewers of the ITV series may recognise Julie’s voice from several films.

She played the title role in Educating Rita, where she rose to fame, and went on to star in Personal Services, Stepping Out, Sister My Sister and Billy Elliot (2000), to name just a few.

Amongst her list of debuts is also Mary Poppins Returns and Calendar Girls.

As part of her achievements, Julie won an Olivier Award for Best Actress for the 2001 production of All My Sons.

Julie Walters: Family and background

The actress is married to AA patrol man Grant Roffey, who she has 32-year-old daughter Maisie Mae Roffey with.

Julie and Grant live on a farm run by Roffey near Plaistow, West Sussex.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in 2018. Following surgery and chemotherapy, she was later given the all clear.

As a result, Julie had to be cut from certain scenes in The Secret Garden and had to miss the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The narrator is also a patron of the domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

