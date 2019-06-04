Love Island 2019 is officially on ITV2 as of Monday, June 3rd!
Combining beauty, brains and brawn, Michael Griffiths is the talk of Twitter after being the third guy to enter the Love Island villa.
Everyone’s chit-chatting about how much the 27-year-old looks like Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.
But there’s something else people are talking about and that’s Michael Griffiths’ ears…
Michael Griffiths: Ears
One thing that Twitter users noticed was the size of Michael’s ears.
The poor contestant has been compared to Homer Simpson and Shrek online, however, Michael has liked some of the Tweets meaning that he’s probably pretty used to comments about his ears.
Michael is well fit but he has extra small ears 🤦🏻♀️ #LoveIsland
— kadie (@kadielongshaw) June 3, 2019
Lucy has the worlds largest ears. Her and Michael should do a little and large show off 👂#LoveIsland
— Peter Demetrious (@ozilisafrog) June 3, 2019
Michael has teeny tiny ears #LoveIsland
— Holly Simmons (@sollyhimmons) June 3, 2019
His Insta goes all the way back to 2013 and it seems that Michael’s ears have always been pretty small.
Whatever Twitter’s got to say, we reckon Michael’s been blessed with adorable ears and there’s nothing wrong with that in our book!
Where is Michael from?
Love Island’s ‘nice guy’ Michael comes from Liverpool.
As if his accent hadn’t given it away, this guy’s also known as a local hero in his area.
Liverpudlian Michael – or Mac – as he’s called on Instagram has an impressive following of over 100,000!
Can we just appreciate how fit Michael from this years love island is like 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤
— hannah-sophie (@hannahs88993667) May 29, 2019
Michael Griffiths: Job
As we mentioned previously, Micheal is a local hero in Liverpool and that’s due to his job as a firefighter.
Michael’s got the looks and the hunky job to match!
And to top it all off, he revealed in episode 1 of Love Island that he has a degree in biomedical sciences, too!
