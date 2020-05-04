Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Gemma Collins currently stars on her own ITVBe series, documenting her life and struggles during the quarantine period.

Called Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, the GC takes us through what she’s been up to lately as she self-isolates with her brother, sister-in-law and nephews.

Gemma’s brother Russell Collins has appeared on the telly before, and quite naturally, viewers are intrigued to know more about him. So, let’s meet Russell and get to know him better, including family and job!

Who is Russell Collins?

Russell is Gemma’s older brother.

Unlike the GC, Russell has stayed away from the media spotlight and hasn’t given many interviews before.

Here at Reality Titbit, we managed to track down Russell’s LinkedIn profile. According to his bio, he is the managing director of the shipping company Unisystems Freight in Witham, Essex.

The firm deals with importing and exporting services, via air, sea and land transport and Russell has worked at the firm for more than 25 years now. Gemma and Russell’s father Alan is the founder of the business.

Russell doesn’t seem to be on Twitter or Instagram, and even if he has any profiles, they are very likely to be private.

Has Russell been on the telly before?

Yes, Russell has appeared on the telly before. Prior to this show, Russell also took part in Gemma’s ITVBe series Diva Forever in 2019.

Similar to Diva on Lockdown, in last year’s series, the GC took us through her day-to-day life from running daily errands to cruising around the US.

After Gemma’s short stint on I’m A Celebrity, Russell gave an interview to Heat World, defending his sister: “It’s the lowest I’ve ever known her to be. Underneath the brashness, she’s very fragile and I think this could be the final straw. She can only take so much.”

Russell Collins’ family

Gemma is spending the quarantine period with Russell and his family in Essex.

Russell is married to Dawn Michele Collins and the two are parents to two boys.

Russell’s wife Dawn is on Instagram with over 445 followers at the time of publication. You can find her under the handle @dawn_collins71, however, her profile is private.

WATCH GEMMA COLLINS: DIVA ON LOCKDOWN SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK