Gemma Collins' clothes shop in Brentwood: Location, prices and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is where everything started out for Gemma Collins and today she’s become something of a household name.

Gemma has had her own reality TV shows including Diva España and Diva Forever.

And as well as being the star of her own programme she’s also featured on Dancing on Ice, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Big Brother. She’s a reality TV star in every sense of the word but Gemma also runs her own business in Essex.

Gemma’s store is where a lot of the filming has taken place for her reality shows. Her most recent Diva Forever show sees Gemma getting some new cabinets installed in the shop by her favourite handyman, Laurence.

From the clothing prices to the store’s location, let’s take a look at Gemma Collins’ clothes shop in Brentwood, Essex.

Gemma Collins clothes shop: Location

Of course, the location of Gemma Collins’ shop is key and as expected, her store is based in her hometown of Essex.

The shop address is Gemma Collins Boutique, 4 Ropers Yard, Brentwood CM14 4BG.

And its located in very close proximity to famous Essex nightclub Sugar Hut and a gym which regularly features on TOWIE, Better Gym.

Gemma Collins Collection – prices

The TOWIE legend’s plus size fashion brand stocks everything from dresses to jackets to loungewear.

Ranging from around £50-£75 Gemma has a range of dresses on sale from maxi to bodycon. However, there are often sales on which mean that prices can be slashed by around 20%.

Loungewear, which includes sliders and leggings, comes in a bit cheaper at around £25 for a pair of sliders and £25 for a pair of leggings.

What’s available online and in-store may vary, however.

Does Gemma wear her own brand of clothing?

By the looks of Gemma’s Instagram, she doesn’t always wear her own brand of clothes. However, it could just be that she’s repping certain looks for the ‘gram.

Gemma has 1.4m followers on Insta and regularly takes to social media to show off her outfits and styling.

The 38-year-old is often seen spending time in her shop on her TV show, however, she did mention that “the future of the business has gone online”.

Gemma said of her shop in episode 3: “I like to come in here, I like to get a feel of the place”.

WATCH GEMMA COLLINS: DIVA FOREVER ON ITVBE FROM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 9 PM.