Get to know Georgia Kousoulou's millionaire dad Luke, what does he do?













Georgia Kousoulou and her fiancé Tommy Mallet both found fame on ITV’s The Only Way is Essex back in 2014. Georgia and Tommy have been together since 2014, too and their romance has blossomed on screen. The two became parents to Brody Fordham in 2021 and they’ve documented their journey into parenthood on their very own ITV show Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps.

The TOWIE couples’ show is back for a second season in 2022 and the series sees the family of three take a trip abroad. Tommy and Georgia’s family members also feature on Baby Steps, so let’s find out more about who Georgia Kousoulou’s dad is and what he does for a living.

Who is Georgia Kousoulou’s dad?

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou was raised in Essex by her mum, Mary, and her Greek dad, Luke.

Luke Kousoulou is a businessman and property developer who is a millionaire according to OK! Magazine.

Georgia’s parents have had the odd appearance on TOWIE over the years and now they’re featuring on Baby Steps in 2022.

Georgia’s parents aren’t together anymore

In 2017, Georgia Kousoulou’s parents split.

At the time, she said on an episode of TOWIE that her parents’ divorce affected her, even throwing her future with Tommy into question. As per OK!, Georgia said: “I’m scared. I’m at this point, I’m happy and I got my dog. I know this is partly because of my mum and dad. When they split up I didn’t deal with it. Because I was older, I didn’t let myself be sad.“

Georgia is now engaged to Tommy, so things clearly worked out. And as per her mum’s Instagram page, Mary has a new man in her life.

Tommy and Georgia’s net worths explored

Between them, Georgia and Tommy have an Instagram following of 2.6M.

It’s safe to say the couple is very popular and they’re as successful in business as they are on social media.

Tommy’s net worth is reportedly estimated at £1 million. Daily Feed reported in August 2019 that it was slightly over the million-mark at £1.2 million as well as listing Tommy’s annual turnover at over £2.5 million.

Spear’s Magazine also lists the TOWIE star as a millionaire in October 2020. He was also listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

A 2020 report from OK! Magazine writes that Georgia’s net worth is rumoured to be £1M.

