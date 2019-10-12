Get to know Martin Bashir: From family to career of the X Factor: Celebrity star!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The X Factor is one of TV’s most iconic programmes. Running for over 15 years since 2004, it has seen some of the UK’s favourite singers rise to success.

Now, in 2019, in the words of Simon Cowell, “it’s time for something different”. And The X Factor: Celebrity starts on October 12th!

The ITV show airs at 8:35 pm and will do so each week on Saturdays. Celebrities working in a variety of avenues, from reality TV to news reporting, are set to try their hand at singing.

So, who is Martin Bashir? Let’s meet the man whose family inspired him to take part.

Who is Martin Bashir?

Martin Bashir is an English journalist born in London in 1963. Now, 56 years old, he is married and has three children – Samuel, Phoebe, and Eliza.

His career has seen him interview people in a way that no-one else could, such as Princess Diana and Michael Jackson.

Martin was accused of ‘betraying’ Michael Jackson after ITV’s Living With Michael Jackson aired in 2003, however, speaking to The Daily Mail Martin defended his work and said: “I don’t believe that I’ve betrayed Michael Jackson at all. I agreed that we would make an honest film about his life.”

Martin Bashir – brother

Martin has revealed his reasoning for joining the Celebrity edition of The X Factor in 2019. He was inspired by his late brother, Tommy.

Martin’s brother was born with Muscular Dystrophy and tragically passed away aged 29, in 1991.

Speaking to The Metro, Martin said: “Every time I have faced a challenge I have heard him whispering saying, ‘What excuse do you have? You have no excuse’.”

Now 56 years old, Martin’s swapping the newsroom for a microphone and is taking part in the competition, just because he can.

Martin and Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Prior to his appearance on The X Factor: Celebrity, Martin spoke of how his older brother, Tommy, was “the most influential person” in his life, even more so than his parents.

Today he is a patron of Action Duchenne – the UK muscular dystrophy charity which campaigns for a cure.

Speaking to The Express, Martin said: “It is a cruel condition because sufferers begin their lives like any other child, walking, talking and doing everything a normal child does. Then from the age of five or six they begin to slow down.”

