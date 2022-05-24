Get your own Love Island garden this 2022 as Screen With Envy announced as official partners













Love Island has become an iconic British reality show because of its relationship drama, love stories, laughs, heartbreaks and impeccable summer vibes. But it has also become iconic due to the villa itself, with its stunning and incredibly aesthetically pleasing decor.

This year for Love Island 2022, you’ll be happy to know that you have the opportunity yourself to decorate your garden the same and make your backyard into a Love Island fantasy as Screen With Envy has announced they will be the official partners of the iconic ITV dating show.

Screen With Envy is the first-ever home and garden partner for the show and it comes as Love Island continues to expand into a range of sectors which has opened up more opportunities for other brands to collaborate with the programme – and more opportunities for us to have our own Love Island gardens!

Reality Titbit has all the details on the latest sponsor as well as how you can get your own Love Island inspired garden this year. Check it out.

Screen With Envy is Love Island’s 2022 partners

As season 8 of Love Island approaches, it has been announced that the online realtor Screen With Envy will be the official sponsor of the show. The company sells decorative and durable garden and indoor screens as well as fences and gates to spice up your garden for summer.

A range of the brand’s products will be showcased throughout the season in the villa, many of which will be available to purchase online. They will also be selling some exclusive Love Island merchandise as the show begins.

The founder of the company, Sophie Birkirt said:

We are so thrilled to be the first ‘home and garden’ partner for Love Island and showcase what we can bring to the villa. Our expertise in products for homes and garden will provide a stylish flair to the villa. Stephanie Burkert

More about Screen With Envy

The company is relatively new having only been founded in 2017. Stephanie Birkert said she designed many of the items found online whilst watching Love Island, she explained:

Many of the products that viewers will see on their TV screens I designed whilst watching Love Island and were nothing more than sketches. Now to see them come to life and be featured on the show is a dream come true. Stephanie Birkert

Stephane began designing the decorative garden screens when she released there was a huge gap in the market for durable products. When she started the company she was pregnant with her third child and decided to take a chance on starting her own business instead of returning back to work in London after her maternity leave.

Five years down the line the mother of three and entrepreneur now has a multi-million-pound annual revenue and her company has already grown 800% in just two years.

How to get your own Love Island garden

All of the products seen on the show – and more – are available on the Screen With Envy website and there is a huge range to choose from. There is also a lot of guidance for shoppers with a section called “Love Island Garden Ideas” which showcases the products and inspirations for your own garden.

The products are very reasonably priced with large garden screens and trellis’ starting at a decent £50. The company don’t just sell screens however, they also have a range of fences, gates, arches, pergolas, breeze blocks and more. go check them out!

