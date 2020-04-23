Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Over the last few years, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip has become a favourite series with viewers at home.

And that’s not surprising since it features three of the best foodies from the British culinary world sent on an exciting journey together.

Series 2 of the ITV programme follows the buddies’ food adventures across America as they taste recipes from the local cuisine.

As this year’s edition came to an end on Thursday, April 23rd, fans insist producers hurry up with the third series. So, will there be season 3 of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip?

Will there be Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip season 3?

Unconfirmed yet!

Series 1 premiered back in 2018 with a bonus Christmas edition Christmas Road Trip: Three Unwise Men in 2019.

The second series arrived in April 2020, so even if there’s a third season, we’re probably looking at spring 2021 the earliest.

Filming of many shows has stopped because of the coronavirus outbreak, so there could be a serious delay to the arrival of the next Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip series.

How to watch Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip series 1 and 2

You can catch up with the second season of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on ITV’s hub. This year’s series should be available for at least one month, so you can rewatch all four episodes online.

Alternatively, you can watch series 2 on Amazon Prime too, though the first season is not available due to copyright issues.

