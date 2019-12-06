University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gino D’Acampo is back for more cheffy adventures. This season of Italian Express sees him travelling across some of Italy’s most beautiful destinations by train, and picking up delicious recipes on the way!

In episode 3 (Thursday, December 5th), Gino introduced viewers to a classical and simple, yet extremely tasty dessert. You’ll definitely impress if you knock this together for Christmas.

Here’s how to make Gino’s lemon tiramisu with limoncello.

What is in the tiramisu?

To make the lemon tiramisu, you will need just six ingredients – we told you it was simple!

The recipe requires four eggs, 100g of caster sugar, 500g of mascarpone cheese, the zest and juice of two unwaxed lemons, plus extra lemon zest to decorate.

Finally, you will also need four tablespoons of limoncello and twelve sponge finger biscuits. Sponge fingers are known as Savoiardi biscuits.

For the presentation of the tiramisu, you will need six dessert glasses, as this recipe serves six.

How to make the limoncello tiramisu

Step 1: Separate the egg yolks from the whites. Then put the egg whites in a large bowl and add half the sugar. Whisk with an electric whisk until they form stiff peaks.

Step 2: Place the egg yolks in a large bowl and add the remaining sugar. Whisk for about 3 minutes or until thick and pale.

Step 3: To this pale yolky mixture, add the mascarpone cheese and whisk together. Next, stir in the lemon zest.

Step 4: Gently fold in the egg whites to the lemon mascarpone mix, using a wooden or metal spoon.

Step 5: Pour 100ml of cold water into a non-metal dish and stir in both the lemon juice and limoncello.

Step 6: Add two tablespoons of the mascarpone mixture into each glass and spread to cover the bottom.

Step 7: Dip the sponge fingers quickly – no more than a couple of seconds – into the lemon juice mix. Chop the biscuits up so they fit across the top of the mascarpone mixture. Remember to have the sponge fingers’ sugary side facing up! Repeat this process so you have layers of sponge fingers and lemon mascarpone filling.

Step 8: When repeated twice, cover with cling film and chill for about three hours or until set. And voilá!

