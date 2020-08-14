Gok Wan returned to This Morning to share some more of his delicious recipes.

Although we all know and love Gok as a fashion expert and TV presenter, he’s also a maestro in the kitchen, and frequently appears as the guest on This Morning.

On Friday, August 14th, Gok shared with guest presenters Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond a Chinese feast to impress the whole family or all your mates. Gok explained that this is the kind of feast that he’d cook up on a Friday night, invite a tonne of friends over, and get stuck in.

Find out how to make Gok Wan’s fried rice and sticky chicken wings recipe step by step here!

Gok Wan: Special fried rice ingredients

For the recipe, Gok uses precooked rice. It was cooked 24 hours before using. You need the precooked rice to be cooled before you use it in the stir fry and can only reheat it once.

Gok uses water chestnuts, carrots, baby corn, pepper, garlic, spring onions and frozen peas for the stir fry. It also needs beaten eggs (2 should be enough for 2 portions).

For seasoning you will need light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, fish sauce, white pepper, salt, and sesame oil. For the garnish you will need more spring onions, cashews, chillies and pea shoots.

Special fried rice recipe from This Morning

Step 1: Pour 2 tbsp of vegetable oil into your hot wok. It should smoke quickly from the heat.

Step 2: Chuck the chopped vegetables into the hot wok. Move it around straight away with a spatula or non-metal spoon. After a few minutes, pop the peas in the stir fry.

Step 3: After a couple of minutes, move all of the vegetables to one side of the wok to create a hole shape in the centre. Pour the beaten egg into this hole and then scramble it. Don’t touch the eggs for around half a minute, or until it starts to cook, then scramble it through all of the stir fried veg.

Step 4: Once the egg has reached a ‘scrambled egg consistency’, add the cooked rice.

Step 5: Pour 2 tbsp of light soy sauce, a drizzle of dark soy sauce for colour, four dashes of fish sauce, a pinch of white pepper, a pinch of salt, and a tiny drizzle of sesame oil.

Step 6: Serve and garnish with chopped cashews, spring onions, chopped chillies, pea shoots and another drizzle of sesame oil.

How to make Gok Wan’s sticky chicken wings

You will need around 12-15 chicken wings for this recipe.

Step 1: Gok suggests that you wash your chicken wings and then pat them down with a paper towel.

Step 2: Put the chicken wings in the oven at 180C for 10 minutes. This is the first stage of the two-stage recipe. The cooking of the chicken is started before you dress the chicken in the marinade.

Step 3: To make the marinade, add 175ml of runny honey, 4cm grated ginger, 2 cloves garlic (grated), 1/2 tsp chilli flakes, 2 tbsp white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp grated lemon zest, salt and pepper.

Step 4: Coat the partially-cooked chicken wings in the sweet chilli sticky dressing and then cook them in the oven for a further 10 minutes.

Step 5: Serve the chicken wings on lettuce and garnish with unsalted peanuts, sliced spring onions and optional extra chilli. Your friends will be super impressed with you over this one!

