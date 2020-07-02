Throughout lockdown, ITV has proven itself as a great cooking resource. Every morning on the likes of Good Morning Britain and This Morning, they have welcomed an array of talented chefs onto the show.

Gok Wan, known for his fashion styling and TV presenting also knows a thing or two about cooking up a storm. On This Morning‘s episode on Thursday, July 2nd, Gok cooked up a lemon chicken recipe which had viewers drooling over.

So, if you’re looking for something tasty for dinner, Gok Wan’s lemon chicken is just the thing to cook!

Find out how to make Gok’s lemon chicken recipe from This Morning here.

Gok Wan: Lemon chicken ingredients

Gok’s lemon chicken recipe he cooked on This Morning has rather unusual ingredient.

For the lemon chicken recipe you will need 2 chicken breasts, 1 egg (beaten), 1/2 tsp salt, 1 cup of cornflour, 120ml lemon cordial (not sugar free), zest of 1/2 lemon, 3 tbsp runny honey, 1 tbsp custard powder, 227g tin of pineapple cubes (drained) and 1 tbsp of toasted sesame seeds. You will also need groundnut oil for frying.

Gok serves the dish with white rice and the other 1/2 of the lemon.

Lemon chicken recipe from This Morning

Step 1: Finely zest 1/2 the lemon in preparation then set aside. Then gently heat the groundnut oil in a large saucepan.

Step 2: Bash the chicken with a wooden mallet or rolling pin to soften it. Cut the chicken breasts into 4cm cubes. You will then coat the chicken cubes in the beaten egg and then cornflour. Place the chicken cubes, now coated in the egg and flour, into the oil. The pan should be on a medium heat.

Step 3: Heat the wok to a high heat. Pour the lemon cordial into the wok and then add your honey. Keep stirring and add the lemon zest. Bring it to a slight boil and then add the tinned pineapple. Be sure to drain the pineapple of its tinned juices in advance.

Step 4: Mix the 1 tbsp of custard powder with 1 tbsp of water to make a thick paste. Add the custard paste to the wok with the lemon and pineapple mixture. Add water if the mixture gets too thick and sticky.

Step 5: Check on the chicken and make sure it is frying evenly. Remove from the pan once cooked.

Step 6: Add the fried chicken to the lemon mixture and toss it in the sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds to taste.

Step 7: Serve the lemon chicken dish with rice and a squeeze of lemon.

