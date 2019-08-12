Grantchester season 5 release date, cast, synopsis and more

A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

ITV detective drama, Grantchester, has been going since 2014 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

All of you TV detective fanatics are probably wondering when the Grantchester season 5 release date will be upon us.

Season 4 officially wrapped up with episode six, which aired Friday, February 15th 2019.

As you know, nothing will be the same in future seasons. So, what does the future hold for Grantchester?

Grantchester: Will there be a season 5?

Yes! is the right answer.

Although it hasn’t officially been commissioned by ITV just yet, the cast appears excited to return.

Despite a fond farewell to Grantchester’s key player, the series shows no signs of slowing down…

According to ITV, series 5 picks up in Cambridge in 1957, the year Prime Minister Harold Macmillan told the British people that they had ‘never had it so good’. But as always, it’s not plain sailing as there’s always trouble in Grantchester.

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Kudos Executive Producer said of the new series:

“We are very excited that Grantchester is returning. The audience has taken the pairing of Robson Green and Tom Brittney to their hearts and we are delighted to be able to continue the story of Geordie and Will”.

Grantchester: Season 5 cast

The series will usher in a new lead for season 5.

That’s right. James Norton in the character of Sidney chambers will be replaced by Tom Brittney in the role of Reverend Will Davenport.

With the announcement of such a huge change, we can expect many more season to come. So, when can we expect season 5?

Friday night is Grantchester Night! 9pm, ITV – there’s a new vicar in town (hint: he’s not the one with the beard) as @tombrittney arrives pic.twitter.com/ItJUJVG6Fr — Richard Cookson (@richardcookson) January 25, 2019

Grantchester: Season 5 release date

Unfortunately, no date has been confirmed as of yet.

Season one arrived in 2014. Yet, season 2 didn’t come out until 2016.

Hopefully, we won’t have to endure a two-year wait for the Grantchester season 5 release date.

With Brittney in place to take over, plans for season 5 should be underway soon. We’d estimate that the release date will be in 2020.

WATCH GRANTCHESTER SERIES 5 ON ITV IN 2020.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE