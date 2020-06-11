Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Hairy Bikers are back this year with another delicious series of recipes, this time around intended to help beat diabetes.

Eat to Beat Type 2 Diabetes was published on Wednesday, June 10th and already is seriously sought-after.

To promote their new cookbook, the Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, June 11th. They cooked up a healthy chicken tray bake from the new book which viewers were desperate to recreate.

Find out how to make the Hairy Bikers’ chicken tray bake here!

Hairy Bikers’ Eat to Beat Type 2 Diabetes

Si and Dave both appeared on the show remotely from their homes. Si is based in Newcastle and Dave in Kent.

Speaking about how they ended up writing this cookbook, Dave mentioned that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes over 10 years ago.

After filming in America last year, Dave noticed his blood sugar levels began to rise again and so decided to take charge of his health. So, Eat to Beat Type 2 Diabetes was born!

Healthy chicken tray bake: Ingredients

For the healthy chicken tray bake you will need 2 heads of fennel, new potatoes, peas, 8 chicken thighs (skinned and boned).

For the seasoning you will need dried thyme, 1 lemon juiced and zested, 125ml of white wine, plus salt and pepper. The brilliant thing about the tray bake recipe is that you can adjust it to your taste. If you want more herby potatoes, add more thyme and more new potatoes to the recipe; if you want more lemon, add more zest!

Si’s addition to the recipe is crispy lettuce. If you go with this step, you will need 2 heads of baby gem lettuce.

How to make Hairy Bikers’ chicken tray bake recipe

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Step 2: Cut the fennel heads into 1/8ths and pop them into a tray. Layer up the tray with the new potatoes and the peas.

Step 3: After layering the veg, pop the chicken thighs on top.

Step 4: Dress the tray bake with lemon juice.

Step 5: Flavour the bake with dried thyme, the lemon zest, a glass of wine, and salt and pepper.

Step 6: Wrap the tray in tin foil and pop into a 180 degrees Celsius oven for 30 minutes.

Step 7 (optional): Halfway through the cooking time, remove the tin foil and pop 2 halved heads of baby gem lettuce on top of the chicken. Spray them with some cooking oil so they crisp up.