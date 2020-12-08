RHOCH: Hanna Kinsella's net worth explored - ITV star owns Icy Bear Dental range!











The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Hanna Kinsella’s net worth is on ITVBe viewer’s minds – how much does she earn as a dentist?

Hanna is amongst a group of housewives living in Cheshire, whose professional and personal lives are followed by cameras.

They are all pretty glamorous, involving an array of careers such as a model and a clothing brand owner – in Hanna’s case, she is a dentist.

So what is Hanna Kinsella’s net worth? Let’s take a look into her career…

What is Hanna Kinsella’s job?

Cosmetic dentist

The RHOCH star’s career involves dental whitening which aims to protect teeth against cavities. She has her own business called Icy Bear Dental!

Hanna and her husband Martin share the same passion for dentistry.

Martin’s lead practice is Re-Enhance Medical & Dental Clinic in Hale, Cheshire, where he works on many high-profile clients.

Hanna Kinsella: Icy Bear Dental

She owns Manchester-based Icy Bear Dental, as well as Kiln Lane Dental.

Icy Bear Dental’s website states that the whitening products used are palm oil free, SLS free and animal cruelty free.

The new toothpaste whitening product, as seen on the December 7th episode of RHOCH, costs £17.99 and is available to pre-order.

Hanna’s other business Kiln Lane Dental is based in St Helens, which has been open since 1965. Amongst its services are dentures and routine care.

It was nominated for ‘The Practice of the Year’ in the North 2020 Private Dentistry Awards!

Hanna Kinsella: Net worth

Between $100,000 (£74,790) to $1 million (£744,011)

Looking at Companies House, Hanna’s finances could not be found.

Hanna’s net worth in October 2020 was reported by celebpie.com.

According to payscale.com, the average yearly salary for a UK-based cosmetic dentist earns £124,800.

