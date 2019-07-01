Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The ITV show draws in viewers from across the country as contestants battle it out with The Chasers in a bid to win a cash prize.

As the contestants are quizzed tensions rise as every correct answer means they move up the money ladder, but one wrong move and they could lose out on thousands of pounds.

The quiz show’s Chasers include Mark Labbett (The Beast), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman), Jenny Ryan (The Vixen) and Anne Hegerty (The Governess).

However, The Governess hasn’t been seen on the show for a while. So, has Anne Hegerty left The Chase?

Some viewers are coming to the conclusion that the show’s Governess is no longer holding her position on the show.

During the last week of June 2019, it had been a while since Anne appeared on The Chase.

However, as far as we can see Anne is still one of the Chasers in 2019.

She splits her time between The Chase, The Chase Australia and presenting Britain’s Brightest Family.

How long has Anne Hegerty been on The Chase?

The first ever episode of The Chase aired in June 2009.

A year later in 2010, Anne joined the show as one of the intimidatingly clever Chasers.

Previous to The Chase, she worked as a journalist and ghostwriter and gained more fame in 2018 when she appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Anne came seventh on the programme and spoke about her diagnosis of Asperger syndrome while in the Jungle.

Is Anne Hegerty married?

Whether it’s Anne’s work schedule that’s kept her off The Chase for a while or her personal life, we don’t know.

Anne likes to keep her private life private and has only ever spoken out about having a Californian boyfriend in her younger years.

She denied claims that she was a lesbian as well as information on her Wikipedia page stating that she was married to someone named Jake Hester. By the looks of things, Anne is currently single in 2019.

