A long week of insane Love Island rumours has finished with speculation surrounding Anton Danyluk.

It’s been suggested that Anton has been removed from the house following Sherif Lanre’s dismissal in episode 9 with the energetic 24-year-old Scotsman quickly moving on to Sherif’s former bae in the villa, Anna Vakili.

So, has Anton been removed from Love Island 2019? What have ITV producers said?

What were fans saying on Twitter?

Anton has been the centre of attention ever since it was announced that Sherif had mutually agreed to leave the Love Island villa.

The exact reason behind Sherif’s departure has not been confirmed, although we know that it wasn’t in relation to a fight or rule-bending mobile phone usage.

Nonetheless, fans on social media headed into a frenzy of rumours and suggested that Anton and Sherif had got into a fight, with some even saying that Sherif had broken Anton’s wrist.

Naturally, this also led fans into believing that Anton would too be axed from the villa alongside Sherif.

Medically I can confirm Anton’s wrist isn’t broken 👨‍⚕️ #loveisland — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) June 12, 2019

A joke from serial celebrity Love Island tweeter Jake Quickenden and the rumour storm was complete.

Fans were adamant that Anton was soon to be axed from the show.

Apparently Anton has been removed aswell now because he’s ran out of medication for his wandering eye #loveisland — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) June 12, 2019

Nah I’m done…. I’m signing out said he’s ran out of medication for his wandering eye and people think it’s true!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6EnPa2VyDQ — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) June 12, 2019

Has Anton been removed from Love Island 2019?

No!

According to Digital Spy, ITV specifically confirmed to them that Anton had not been removed from the villa.

And, with Anton in episode 9 and the teaser trailer to ep 10, it all adds up.

The only removal from the 2019 series so far is Sherif, with ITV confirming in a statement:

After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.

