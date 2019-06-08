Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s pretty common for reality TV stars to have some surgery done.

Once you hit the big screen a few nips and tucks are nothing in order to achieve perfection.

Love Island 2019 started on June 3rd and the Islanders prepped themselves for weeks for the show.

Some have admitted their surgical enhancements openly while others are keeping their cards close to their chest.

So, has Love Island’s Anton really had calf implants?

Anton Love Island – calf implants

With his loud demeanour and handsome looks, Anton has certainly made his presence known on Love Island series 5.

However, one particular aspect of his muscular body has gained some online attention.

Viewers are asking if Anton’s calves are real or if they’re false implants!

He’s had Twitter going wild with users comparing him to a chicken and Despicable Me’s Gru.

WTF is going with Anton's drumstick legs? #loveisland — anthony dunbar (@larryfunkhauser) June 6, 2019

#LoveIsland Anton is built like this, fella has no legs pic.twitter.com/OW15jcoymr — Daniel O (@Dbigz_3) June 6, 2019

Anton Danyluk’s legs

The Scotsman’s legs were the topic of conversation on Day 1 in the villa as he made a very intimate announcement.

Anton mentioned during the initial coupling up that he shaves his legs and he gets his mum to shave his bum!

Now, if that level of honesty doesn’t get him a girlfriend, we don’t know what will.

Shaves his legs, mum shaves his bum. Anton hun #Loveisland — Cales May (@caleighmay__) June 3, 2019

Has Anton had surgery?

We would hazard a guess and say that Anton hasn’t had surgery.

He’s so upfront he probably would have admitted it by now if he had.

We’d say that 24-year-old Anton just has very prominent calves due to his intense workout regime.

He spoke with Mail Online and detailed his 16-week transformation before entering the Love Island villa.

It just seems that Anton is very well groomed. Much like the other lads in the villa, such as Tommy Fury, Anton probably waxes his eyebrows, hits the gym and makes sure that his tan is topped up.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.