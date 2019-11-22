University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Juice series 22 kicked off on ITV2 back on Thursday, October 10th with more celebs and silly antics than ever before.

This season has seen the likes of James Blunt, Mark Wright, Maura Higgins and McFly descend on the iconic game show with Keith just as hilarious as ever.

But, has the new season of Celebrity Juice now finished?

Has Celebrity Juice finished?

Yes!

Series 22 drew to its conclusion on Thursday, November 14th after just six episodes.

But it won’t be long before Keith and his celeb guests are back on our screens, as the Christmas special is coming this December 2019. And it’s sooner than you may think!

Celebrity Juice 2019 Xmas confirmed

Each year that Christmas has rolled around, as has the Celebrity Juice Christmas special. So, it’s no surprise that the show is returning for a special festive episode this year.

And there is a great lineup of celebs joining Keith Lemon this chrimbo!

The celebrities confirmed to appear include Gino D’Acampo, Paddy McGuinness, Mel B, Kelly Osbourne, Stacey Soloman, and Celebrity Juice veteran, Holly Willoughby.

Although we have our celebs all confirmed, we don’t yet have a broadcast date. It will definitely air in week 50 of ITV’s TV schedule, so we anticipate that the episode will air on Thursday, December 12th. If there are any updates on the Christmas special, keep an eye on this page as we’ll have the latest!

