We are all in awe of celebrated chef Gino D’Acampo, but little we knew that he was in prison back in the ’90s!

The ITV host has recently made a comeback with the series Gino’s Italian Express travelling around Italy to give us a delicious round of authentic local cuisine.

The series is inspired from Gino’s culinary book of the same name which celebrates Italian food while Gino travels on a train across the country.

So how come Gino has been in prison? Here’s everything we know about the chef’s unlucky mishap.

Why did Gino D’Acampo go in prison?

Before becoming the renowned chef he’s today, Gino enjoyed far less famous past. He first moved in London back in 1995 to work in a restaurant.

But just a few years later, he was found guilty of robbing the home of singer Paul Young. Gino reportedly stole Paul’s £4,000 guitar collection and a platinum disc.

When did Gino go to prison?

Gino was only 22 years old when he robbed Paul’s home in 1998.

He was sentenced to jail the same year he did the burglary and spent two years in prison.

The chef had left cigarette filters in Paul’s bedroom which was used in the court as an evidence. A DNA test proved that Gino broke in the singer’s house.

What were the results of Gino’s burglary?

In an interview for The Mirror, Paul revealed that alongside the items Gino stole, there was also music with memories of his late wife Stacey Smith who sadly passed away in 2018.

Paul candidly opened up about Gino’s burglary, saying that he was left with “mixed emotions” since he never got back the stolen items linked to his wife.

“I try to keep a light-hearted attitude on that, ” Paul added about the accident. “He gets enough stick on social networking – he doesn’t need my help as well.”

