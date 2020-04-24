Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Three key personalities of the food industry came together for another road trip series this April 2020.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix headed to the USA this second season, travelling from San Francisco to the Deep South.

But fans of the show were surprised to find that the series had an earlier conclusion than expected. So has Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip finished? Will there be more episodes, and what about a third series?

Has Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip finished?

Yes.

After just four episodes, the second series has drawn to a conclusion.

The series kicked off on Thursday, April 2nd and concluded on Thursday, April 23rd. All four episodes are currently available to stream on the ITV Hub.

SEE ALSO : How to buy a Love Wins t-shirt from The Big Night In

Will Gordon, Gino and Fred return for series 3?

Fans of the show will be delighted to hear that ITV have confirmed the trio will return for a third Road Trip series!

After series 2 episode 4 aired, ITV tweeted: “Gordon, Gino & Fred WILL RETURN for another road trip.”

Although this feels like a very long way off – Road Trip series 3 will air potentially not air ’til 2021 – fans are already throwing in suggestions for where the three should go next. One viewer tweeted: “Make it at least 6 episodes, 4 is far to short!! Send them to asia,” which we think is a great shout.

SHOCK EXIT : Why did chef Thomas Carr leave Great British Menu?

WATCH GORDON, GINO AND FRED: AMERICAN ROAD TRIP ON THE ITV HUB NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK