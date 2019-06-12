Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there are two things that totally go hand in hand, plastic surgery and reality TV are just that.

The Love Island 2019 villa is packed full of young beautiful specimens ready for a summer of romance.

In the words of Snoop Dogg, the Islanders are “toned tanned fit and ready” but how real are they?

One Love Island newcomer looks totally different from how she did just a few years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maura Higgins’ plastic surgery!

Maura Higgins: Chin

From Maura’s oldest Insta posts to today, it looks like she could have gone for some facial reconstruction surgery.

Whether she’s gone the whole hog or just had some fillers around her jawline and chin, we don’t know, but her chin area certainly looks different.

Here’s Maura before:

And after:

Maura Higgins: Lip fillers

One of the more noticeable aspects of new girl Maura’s appearance is her, now, very voluminous pout.

In Maura’s early modelling photos she has much more thinned out lips.

However, today it’s clear that’s she’s probably gone for lip fillers to get that plump look.

Maura before lip fillers:

Maura after lip fillers:

Has Love Island’s Maura had a boob job?

It’s almost like everyone has surgery these days, especially those who end up on TV.

Maura’s older Instagram posts show her looking more natural.

Whereas today it looks as though she could have had breast augmentation surgery.

Again, we can’t be certain but we’ll leave the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos for you to be the judge…

Maura before:

Maura after:

Maura Higgins: Brazilian bum lift

It’s almost verging on ‘fashionable’ for women to opt for a Brazilian bum lift in 2019.

Having a pert Kardashian-esq derriere is something many dream of.

Maura certainly could have achieved her more rounded bottom in the gym.

But she equally could have undergone surgery or had plumping injections, too.

Here’s Maura before and after…

