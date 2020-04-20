University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for its eleventh series to date this Monday, April 20th.

Over the past few seasons there have been many changes to the cast. From Leilani Dowding joining – and swiftly leaving – in season 10, to footie WAG Annie Kilner joining for a couple of episodes here and there. And we can expect the same from the new series.

Nicole Sealey is the latest addition to the RHOCH cast, and some familiar faces are returning to our screens for 2020. But fans couldn’t help but spot that one of the core cast members for the past three seasons is absent.

So, has Perla Navia left The Real Housewives of Cheshire for good?

Yes. After three seasons of appearing on the ITV reality series, Perla has decided to quit.

Perla joined the show back in 2018 during the eighth season.

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Perla – a yoga teacher originally from Colombia – feuded with RHOCH all-star Dawn Ward. Their drama continued up until last season, where they finally formed a bond.

Perla’s marriage to John, which began to crumble throughout season 10, was also the subject of much of 2019’s drama.

What did Perla say about quitting RHOC?

Perla shared her decision in an Instagram post on March 4th, 2020. She wrote:

And the time to hang my heels is finally here! Leaving the show was a difficult decision but necessary. I will miss every single person from the unbelievably production crew that make the show happen, they work endless hours to create the magic and peps I’ll take my hat off to you!

Perla continued:

I wish all the best to the cast and only happy memories lady’s ❤ leaving with some unbelievable friends. Thank you to every one who’s support me and help me day after day build that little Colombian princess that just wants to be a kick ass warrior and enjoy everyday like it’s the last! This is just the beginning.

What is Perla Navia doing now?

As Perla has taken a step back from the reality TV world, many began to wonder what she’s up to now.

From the looks of Perla’s Instagram, she’s currently living – and quarantining – in Queensland, Australia. And Perla is still practicing her yoga moves, as ever, but this time with a glorious view of the Coral Sea.

Perla has also established a relationship with her estranged elder son, the one she spoke of in season 10.

