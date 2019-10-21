Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TOWIE has been running for a whopping 25 series with over 100 different cast members, although it looks one of them is about to leave.

The reality TV show is centred around the luxury lifestyles of Essex’s young things including the Sims sisters, Bobby Norris, Gemma Collins and Courtney Green.

The show pretty much has a revolving door of cast members with old and new popping out of the woodwork each episode.

But it looks like one TOWIE star, in particular, has had enough of being on reality TV. So, has Sam Mucklow left TOWIE?

Let’s take a look at what the Essex boy is up to…

Has Sam Mucklow left TOWIE?

Sam Mucklow has officially quit The Only Way is Essex as of Sunday, October 20th 2019.

The 27-year-old businessman decided to take to Instagram after TOWIE series 25 episode 8 aired.

Sam wrote on the social media post: “I made the decision to leave Towie. It was something I have been contemplating for some time and I finally had to make a decision about what I wanted to do.”

The now-ex-cast-member only joined TOWIE in 2018 meaning that he appeared on the ITV show for two seasons.

OOH LA LA: Meet Adil Rami on Instagram: Could TOWIE’s Chloe Sims’ new beau be the one?

Will Shelby be staying on the show?

Although Sam has clearly been very forthcoming in his post about leaving TOWIE, his girlfriend, Shelby Tribble, hasn’t announced anything on her social media feed.

It’s unconfirmed whether Shelby will be staying or leaving TOWIE, but Sam does mention in his post that he and Shelby are planning on continuing their relationship “away” from the show.

He writes:

Me and Shelby Tribble have never been happier and we are continuing our little fairytale away from the pressure and anxiety from the show.

How long have Shelby and Sam been together?

TOWIE stars Sam and Shelby have had a fairly rocky road when it comes to their relationship.

Before finding one another, Shelby was dating Pete Wicks while Sam was in a relationship with Essex girl Nicole Bass.

Sam and Shelby were pretty much on and off before announcing that they were an item in the summer of 2019. So, the pair have been together officially for around three or four months.

Now it looks like they’re both so focused on the relationship that Sam wants to remove any chance of things going wrong by leaving TOWIE.

READ MORE: TOWIE: Who is Nicole Bass? The gym bunny is BFF’s with Yazmin Oukhellou!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE