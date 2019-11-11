University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Panic has been set among fans of The Chase, as after a decade of holding the 5 pm slot on ITV, it has disappeared from the TV schedule on Monday, November 11th.

Instead, it has been replaced with another quiz show hosted by former Coronation Street actor, Bradley Walsh.

So, has The Chase been cancelled? When will it return to our screens?

Here’s everything you need to know about where one of Britain’s favourite game shows has vanished to.

Has The Chase been cancelled?

No! We’re sure fans of the game show will be delighted to hear that the long-standing series has not been pulled.

Although it has disappeared from its regular slot, is set to return.

As The Chase has been running for over ten years now and is also one of ITV’s most successful game shows, it would be a be a rash decision to pull the series without any definitive reason.

When will it return?

Chaser Anne Hegerty confirmed that the show would return to ITV over the Christmas period with two festive specials.

Anne announced on Twitter: “This year we have TWO Christmas specials for you!!”

She also confirmed that the festive episodes will feature celebrity stars but as of yet they have not been officially announced. We can’t wait to see who steps up to the challenge and take on our favourite Chasers this Christmas.

It will roughly be mid-December when The Chase returns for the Christmas episodes but it is likely that the new season won’t start until January 2020.

What has replaced The Chase?

Instead, another Bradley Walsh series takes The Chase’s place.

Cash Trapped will take on the weekday 5 pm slot for its third series. On Twitter, Anne also announced that Cash Trapped will only be running for five weeks.

The quiz show first aired in 2016 and returned a year later in 2017. But since then, there has not been another series of Cash Trapped. There was no word on the two-year absence but Cash Trapped Tweeted: “It’s been a while…but we’re BACK! From Monday 11th November.”

Fans of the show were delighted with the news, some Tweeting in response that they were “over the moon.”

