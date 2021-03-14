Has Yaz left TOWIE? Here's why she is missing from series 28!











Season 28 of TOWIE is back on our screens, with several returning cast members. But there is one person who hasn’t returned, and that is Yaz.

As usual, the ITVBe series will be nothing short of drama. Plus, we can’t forget the finale party from Season 27 which left us with a tear in our eyes.

Although there were some relationships at breaking point, there were some happy news – as it was revealed that Georgia Kousoullou and Tommy Mallett are expecting a baby.

The first episode airs on Sunday March 14th, and fans may notice that Yazmin Oukhellou isn’t there. So, has Yaz actually left TOWIE?

Fans react to Yaz’s absence in Season 28 clip

When the ITV trailer for TOWIE season 28 came out on March 3, it wasn’t long before fans noticed that Yaz wasn’t included.

Some other cast members were also absent from the trailer, but this was reportedly due to some of them being unable to make it to the press day.

One viewer wrote: “Tommy and Georgia? Lockie and Yaz???”

Another fan responded to them, saying: “Yaz and Lockie have split and I think they are both living out in Dubai.”

There are also rumours that Bobby may not be returning, but he recently posted on his Instagram story that he was buying fake tan for filming.

I'll definitely be bummed to see Bobby and Yaz go but I'm also really looking forward to some other cast members getting bigger roles this series! #TOWIE — Verity Stan (@chipped_chap520) February 26, 2021

Has Yaz left TOWIE?

Yes

Yazmin, who has been on TOWIE since 2017, has officially quit the series so that she can embark on a new career.

It comes after she split up with former boyfriend James “Lockie” Lock, who she had been spending time in Dubai with.

A TOWIE spokesperson confirmed with The Sun that Yaz won’t be starring in the new season of the show, as she plans to stay in the city.

The spokesperson added: “We support this decision and wish her well in this new venture. As with other cast members, the door remains open should she return to Essex.”

She told OK!:

James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together. It couldn’t go on the way it was so I told James we should end things and he agreed.

Yaz and Lockie confirmed their split in February 2021.

Oh I am shocked to the CORE learning that Lockie and Yaz have, yet again, split up 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #TOWIE — G 🐨 (@grizdarv) February 9, 2021

What is Yaz from TOWIE doing now?

Yaz is working as a real estate agent in Dubai

She chose to stay in the city instead of returning to Essex for its new season.

Yaz usually works as an influencer and TV personality, but has been searching for opportunities in the real estate industry.

It looks like she has already began working for Sobha Hartland, a real estate developer which offers luxury villas and apartments in Dubai.

She has already started showcasing her work for the company, posting a number for people to contact if they are looking for a Dubai property.

Another company spotted on her Instagram posts is Property Broker, a real estate broker, which she captioned: “Just another day in the office.”

