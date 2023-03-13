The Love Island finale airs tonight and fans are keen to know whether any previous winners have chosen to steal the £50,000 cash prize.

The winning couple is handed two envelopes during the final, one contains £50,000 and the other has nothing. Whoever opens the envelope that contains the prize money has the option to ‘split’ the cash with their partner or ‘steal’ it.

Fans want to know whether the 2023 winter Love Island stars will get the choice to take home the full money, we have the answers. They also want to know whether any Love Island winners decided to steal the £50,000 cash prize.

Credit: ITV/Love Island

Has any Love Island winners stolen the cash prize?

No, so far, no previous Love Island winners have stolen the £50,000 cash prize.

Credit: ITV/Love Island

Do Love Island winners still have the ‘split or steal’ option

No, the Season 8 winners weren’t asked whether they wanted to split the money.

The iconic ‘split or steal’ element was cut from the final, so winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Samclimenti didn’t have a choice but to share the cash prize.

The previous show host Laura Whitmore said during the finale: “The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and, this year, we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

What have other previous Love Island winners done?

Jess Hayes and Max Morley decided to split the money. However, when the duo split just 40 days after the series, she admitted that she “regretted” splitting the money.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were together since day one of the show and when they won the show Cara chose love over money. The duo split the £50,000 but it turns out it was well worth it. The couple is now married with children, Freddie and Delilah. The pair are some of the only Love Island winners who are still together.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay had a turbulent time in the villa, especially following Kem’s Casa Amor stint. However, they still ended up being crowned winners. Kem chose to split the money with Amber. Although, away from the cameras the relationship didn’t last. Davies later moved on to date boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were coupled up since day one and stayed together throughout series four. Jack split the money but less than a year after their stint on the show, they called it quits.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea had only known each other for two weeks. However, the pair were still crowned winners of series five, and Greg kindly decided to split the money.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp got together when he went on the show as a bombshell. Finn and Paige were crowned winners of the first winter series and Paige decided to split the £50,000 prize fund. Thankfully, the duo remains together in 2023 despite their two-year age gap.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of the seventh series. She chose to split the prize money and the duo bought a house together with the cash. However, a year after the show, the duo announced their split in July 2022. Millie and Liam were actually the last winners to have the option to ‘split or steal.’