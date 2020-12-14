Who is Hayley Tamaddon's best friend Rebekah? 'Promise' behind The Full Monty on Ice star's appearance revealed!











Hayley Tamaddon is amongst the celebrity line-up for the 2020 Full Monty on Ice series. Who is her best friend Rebekah?

She will be performing a routine on ice alongside the other stars, and it’s not just any old performance – it’s all in aid of cancer awareness.

It all comes after actress Hayley made a promise to her best friend, that she would enter any show in aid of cancer.

So who is Hayley’s best friend Rebecca? Here’s all you need to know about the person who influenced her to go on the ITV show…

Screenshot: The Full Monty on Ice trailer, ITV

Meet Hayley Tamaddon

Hayley is a 43-year-old actress, best-known for starring in Del Dingle in Emmerdale, Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and Calista in Shameless.

Viewers may also recognise her from winning the fifth series of Dancing on Ice on 28 March 2010, with skating partner Daniel Whiston.

She is a new mum to Jasper, who she gave birth to in October 2019, and is engaged to partner Adrian.

BBC: Has Karen Hauer ever won Strictly?

Why did Hayley go on The Full Monty on Ice?

Hayley is starring on the show, following a promise she made to a friend.

Aside from the fact she loves skating, she says she told her best friend Rebekah that she would do a television show, if it was in aid of cancer.

Hayley said:

Before she died she said to me, whatever comes up for telly, if they ask you to do it, for cancer, you say yes, and you do it. Whatever it takes. And I was always have. So that’s the reason I’m doing this.”

Remembering the gorgeous Rebekah Gibbs, today, on what would’ve been her 45th birthday. What a lovely soul she was, one of my favourite people. R.I.P., gorge. Miss ya. X #rebekahgibbs #Casualty pic.twitter.com/QLcabhX3aa — James Redmond (@James_Redmond_1) March 17, 2018

UPDATE: How is Criscilla Anderson after filming Country Ever After?

Who is Hayley’s best friend Rebecca?

Rebekah Gibbs

Rebekah, one of Hayley’s best friends, died of cancer aged 41, six years ago.

She was an actress on Casualty, who played paramedic Nina Farr for more than 100 episodes of the BBC medical series, between 2004 and 2006.

Rebekah left Casualty to have a family and was diagnosed with cancer after the birth of her daughter in 2008.

Gibbs was weeks away from giving birth when she first noticed a lump in her breast, and was told she had aggressive cancer.

She had cancer for six years before she passed away.

Sad day.My dear friend passed away today.A true star, always smiling and so positive. Never to be forgotten. #weloveyoubex #letsbeatcancer — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) November 11, 2014

WATCH THE FULL MONTY ON ICE ON ITV ON MONDAY DECEMBER 14TH AND TUESDAY DECEMBER 15TH AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK