Holly Willoughby brings her sunny disposition to our screens every weekday morning, appearing alongside best friend and longterm collaborator Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning.

But today (Tuesday, May 12th), Holly opted for an even sunnier style, donning a summer dress to die for.

This Morning viewers were wowed by Holly’s look and scrambled to find out where to get their hands on the floaty floral number. So, where is Holly Willoughby’s red dress from?

Holly Willoughby wows in red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is known to be somewhat of a style icon. Each day she appears on This Morning immaculately put together, with a stunning collection of dresses that have half the country green with envy over.

After her This Morning appearance on Tuesday, May 12th, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Holly’s red dress.

One viewer tweeted: “Everyday I watch this morning and think holly is just soooo gorgeous but today wow she looks even more beautiful maybe it’s the dress”

Another called her look “stunning.”

It’s a long flowing dress day. Not usually a fave style of mine. But it drapes beautifully down Holly’s figure. Quite like this one. 😍 @hollywills #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2hneJ7diYQ — Love Holly Willoughby (@HollyWillsLover) May 12, 2020

Where is Holly’s red dress from today?

Holly’s red dress from today’s show (Tuesday, May 12th) is from Ghost.

It is the Audree Dress in ‘Wendy Confetti Hearts’ and retails at £169. It comes in sizes XXS – XL but looks like it is selling out quickly following Holly’s This Morning appearance. You can buy the dress here.

Ghost is one of Holly’s favourite go-to brands and they create a range of gorgeous day dresses and evening wear.

The 39-year-old presenter paired the look with staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi – priced at an eye-wincing £535.

