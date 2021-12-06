How did Snoochie Shy and Jeremy Vine become friends?











Snoochie Shy is letting fans have a glimpse into her personal life on I’m A Celebrity. One person viewers already know she is besties with is broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

The Radio 1Xtra host has certainly brought her bubbly self into the castle this year, as well as shared some private insights, such as how it is the first time she has shown her facial birth mark.

As she grows closer to her fellow campmates, such as Frankie Bridge and Kadeena Cox, some viewers may be wondering how she made friends with Jeremy Vine in the outside world…

NETFLIX: Did Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset use a surrogate?

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Snoochie and Jeremy were on Celebrity Gogglebox

From Snoochie teaching Jeremy how to dance in a club, to sharing the sofa for Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, they may not have typically been put together as friends.

However, Jeremy is keen to post selfies with Snoochie for her Instagram page!

The pair’s sweet friendship first came to light on TV during the show, on Episode 6 Series 3.

Twitter reacted to the pairing of Snoochie and Jeremy Vine with some people asking how they’d be friends: “How the heck are @snoochieshy & @JeremyVineOn5 mates pls#CelebrityGogglebox“.

snoochie shy teaching jeremy vine how to dance in a . club 😭 — B (@vgblzpz) July 24, 2021

How did Snoochie and Jeremy become friends?

The unlikely duo became newfound best friends after presenting audio awards together in 2020.

Snoochie, from Radio 1Xtra, and Jeremy, who works for Channel 5, presented the Advertising Producers Association, when they must have realised they had a bond!

She referred to him as her “new bestie” on Instagram in November that year.

However, it wasn’t the first time they had met, as they went out for dinner a couple of months before, and even went on to do a shot challenge with him!

Just catching up on #CelebrityGogglebox who the hell is Snoochie and how is she friends with Jeremy Vine? Mind blown — Luke Edwards (@Luke_1983) July 24, 2021

I’M A CELEBRITY: Matty Lee and Tom Daley dating rumours explored

Their friendship explored

Jeremy values his friendship with Snoochie, and describes her as a “cool DJ”.

He wrote on Facebook after presenting the APA awards with her: “I did enjoy working with Snoochie Shy (cool, famous DJ).” The caption was written underneath a photo of him climbing bike stands and Snoochie crossing her arms.

With their passion for broadcasting shared, it’s likely they connect over their similar job roles.

As reported by The Sun, Jeremy spoke about his time on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside the I’m A Celeb star. He said: “”I am friends with Snoochie Shy and I got to spend time with her which is great.”

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK