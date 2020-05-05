Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has spent weeks of intensive care after contracting Covid-19 in March this year.

Kate has taken to social media a few times to give an update on her husband’s condition, previously saying that he’s still “critically ill”.

Viewers at home continue to send their best wishes and prayers to the ITV presenter and her family, hoping to hear that Derek recovers very soon.

So, how is Derek Draper today?

Kate took to social media today (May 5th) to share an emotional post about her first birthday without Derek in 16 years, as well as to give the latest update on his condition.

In an Instagram post, the Good Morning Britain host said that Derek “is still with us” and keeps fighting the virus every day.

Kate thanked her colleagues and Derek’s friends for thinking of her on her birthday, but most of all she thanked the NHS workers for their continuous help and support to keep Derek alive and in good health. She wrote:

THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping Derek still with us & battling everyday to inch him toward recovery

How long has Derek Draper been in hospital?

Derek Draper contracted Covid-19 at the end of March and has spent more than one month at the hospital.

However, his condition had got more critical which is why he has spent weeks in intensive care.

How is Kate Garraway?

As Kate’s last Instagram post suggests, this period has been very challenging for her and the family, but she tries to “focus on the joy of life & love in the moment”.

Last month, the ITV presenter took to her blog Club Garraway (via The Mirror) to thank her followers for their support.

“I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture,” she wrote. “There are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.”

In her post, Kate added that she focuses on self-care and practical things to stay positive during this difficult time.

