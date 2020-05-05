Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has spent weeks of intensive care after contracting Covid-19 in March this year.
Kate has taken to social media a few times to give an update on her husband’s condition, previously saying that he’s still “critically ill”.
Viewers at home continue to send their best wishes and prayers to the ITV presenter and her family, hoping to hear that Derek recovers very soon.
So, how is Derek Draper today?
How is Kate Garraway’s husband today?
Kate took to social media today (May 5th) to share an emotional post about her first birthday without Derek in 16 years, as well as to give the latest update on his condition.
In an Instagram post, the Good Morning Britain host said that Derek “is still with us” and keeps fighting the virus every day.
Kate thanked her colleagues and Derek’s friends for thinking of her on her birthday, but most of all she thanked the NHS workers for their continuous help and support to keep Derek alive and in good health. She wrote:
THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping Derek still with us & battling everyday to inch him toward recovery
So yesterday was always going to be a tough one – 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek – so for the kids & I, his abscence was very present. But am very well aware could be worse – he is still here. So we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we – treasure & be grateful for the love around us – however distanced we are from it . And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment – the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way. So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to derek’s friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper – insert your own “ his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) – THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery 🙏🤞🙏.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether
How long has Derek Draper been in hospital?
Derek Draper contracted Covid-19 at the end of March and has spent more than one month at the hospital.
However, his condition had got more critical which is why he has spent weeks in intensive care.
How is Kate Garraway?
As Kate’s last Instagram post suggests, this period has been very challenging for her and the family, but she tries to “focus on the joy of life & love in the moment”.
Last month, the ITV presenter took to her blog Club Garraway (via The Mirror) to thank her followers for their support.
“I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture,” she wrote. “There are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.”
In her post, Kate added that she focuses on self-care and practical things to stay positive during this difficult time.
