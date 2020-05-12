Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Chase is one of those long-running quiz series that viewers at home could never get bored of.

Bradley Walsh presents the ITV programme with the help of chasers Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and newbie Darragh Ennis.

Bradley is a comedian, actor and presenter and has been in the entertainment industry for a long time.

And quite naturally, fans want to know how much he makes from his gig on The Chase.

How much does Bradley earn on The Chase?

Bradley’s long-running role as a host of The Chase has earned him a whopping fortune.

According to The Sun, the presenter earned more than £9.2 million between 2016 and 2018 which means that he made £4.6 million a year.

Bradley’s fortune includes his gig on Doctor Who and his 2016 best-selling debut album ‘Chasing Dreams’, however, it’s unknown how much he earns from The Chase.

He must make a big chunk of his annual salary from the ITV quiz programme as Bradley hosted several spin-off series such as Beat the Chasers and a number of family/celebrity editions of The Chase.

Bradley Walsh: Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the ITV presenter’s estimated fortune in 2020 is around £7 million. And that’s not surprising as he’s had an extensive career as a comedian, actor and presenter for more than 20 years now.

Bradley’s TV career kicked off after replacing Nicky Campbell as a host on Wheel Of Fortune in 1997. One of his first acting roles was on the Channel 4 series Lock, Stock… and he also appeared on Night and Day.

His major breakthrough was in Coronation Street where he played Danny Baldwin between 2004 and 2006.

Bradley Walsh: Production company

Bradley and his wife Donna Walsh own the production company Wingit Productions which is registered in Worcestershire.

The company dates back to 1997 and reportedly used to make £180,000 a year just 10 years ago.

According to Heart, the company made more than £2.7 million in 2017 and it’s worth almost £7 million.

