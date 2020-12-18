









To end the year of 2020, The Savoy let ITV cameras capture the busy festive period at the glamorous London hotel.

During the episode, the hotel appeared to be fully booked for Christmas stays, with every department of The Savoy preparing for the rush.

The hotel restaurant is amongst those departments, with staff busily preparing plates for the Christmas dinners.

So how much does it cost to eat Christmas dinner at The Savoy?

Screenshot: The Savoy at Christmas trailer, ITV

How much is Christmas dinner at The Savoy?

£250 per guest

The 6-course lunch, which takes place on Christmas Day at the hotel, includes all of the traditional trimmings. Children can eat for £125 each.

A limited edition menu at the Savoy Grill can also be enjoyed by guests, which costs £69 per guest during the Christmas period.

However, since the announcement of London going into tier 3, The Savoy has closed its restaurants and bars.

Alternatively, the Savoy Norfolk Turkey Feast can be taken away to eat at home, which serves four at a price of £299.

If there is more people around the table at Christmas, their Turkey Feast serving 8 people is available for £450.

On New Year’s Eve, a 7-course dinner costs £350 per guest.

THE CHASE: Who is Darragh Ennis? Age, nickname and real job!

Christmas at The Savoy: Hotel prices

Of course, The Savoy doesn’t just offer food – it’s known for being the first luxury hotel in the UK!

A Savoy Christmas bubble package is available, from £550.

It includes overnight accommodation in a superior queen room or above, breakfast, £75 credit to spend on in-room dining, and valet parking.

A festive afternoon tea can also be taken away to enjoy at home, for £45.

TOWIE: Who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie?

Viewers react to The Savoy at Christmas

With The Savoy being the hotel’s most profitable time of the year, several viewers took to social media to discuss its prices.

After a brief scroll on Twitter, it looks like The Savoy fulfils its reputation of being a luxury hotel – which might break the bank!

350 quid each? I'd be ringing in the new year bankrupt #thesavoy #thesavoyatchristmas — Ian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@elocnai123) December 17, 2020

#TheSavoyAtChristmas

Jeez there is some money floating around this family! — Alex Davenport (@alexdavenport4) December 17, 2020

The Savoy at Christmas 🎄✨ Why am I not rich? 😩😢 #Thesavoyatchristmas #Channel4 — Jess (@ox_jessica_xo) December 17, 2020

WATCH THE SAVOY AT CHRISTMAS ON ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK