How old are hilarious ITV trio Gordon, Gino and Fred?











Gordon, Gino and Fred are the trio who leave ITV viewers in stitches when they go on regular trips, and now fans are questioning their ages.

Known for their TV personalities in the chef and restaurant world, some may not put them all together – but really they are the best of friends.

Although Gordon and Gino tend to have competitions about who can cook better, they quickly forget about it when getting immersed in Greek culture.

As UK viewers clap them on for their absolutely hilarious ITV series, some are wondering how old Gordon, Gino and Fred actually are.

How old is Fred Siriex?

Fred is currently 49 years old, and was born on January 27, 1972.

The First Dates star was born in Limoges, France, before making the move to the UK to London restaurant La Tante Claire as a chef de rang.

Until 2019, he was the general manager of Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton.

His daughter and British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is 17 years old, meaning he was in his early 30s when she was born.

So glad they are back. They make such a brilliant team. Haven't laughed this much for ages 😂😂 #GordonGinoandFred — Caz.B 🐶🐰🐶 (@Caz2021xx) September 27, 2021

Gino D’Acampo: Age revealed

Gino is currently 45, making him the youngest of the trio.

Born on 17 July 1976 in Torre del Greco, Italy, some may not believe that he is in his forties due to his comedy and young fun-loving nature.

He started his career young, when he moved to London to work in The Orchard Restaurant in Hampstead, London, and the Cambio Restaurant in Guildford, Surrey, at the age of 19.

He has three children now, and lives with his wife Jessica, who he married 19 years ago, in 2002.

How old is Gordon Ramsay?

Gordon is the oldest of the trio, at 54 years old.

Born on November 8th, 1966, in Johnstone, Scotland, he rose to fame on the British television miniseries Boiling Point in 1999.

He had then become one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the UK by 2004.

Gordon is a father to Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda, and Oscar. His daughter Matilda, known as “Tilly”, is 19 years old and competing on Strictly.

Just under an hour until we’re reunited in Greece on #GordonGinoandFred on @ITV !! Only two of us packed the right clothes 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M7mR2QluLx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 27, 2021

