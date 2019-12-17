Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Phillip Schofield is a TV presenter we all know and love. He’s been hosting TV shows since 1982 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Phil can often be seen in hysterics alongside his co-star Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Now, as well as presenting This Morning with Holly, Phillip is also the host of ITV show How To Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield!

Phil’s wife appears on the show, so, how old is Phillip Schofield’s wife?

Who is Phillip Schofield’s wife?

Phil is married to Stephanie Lowe. The pair tied the knot in 1993 and now live together in Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Phil and Stephanie have two grown-up daughters together, Molly, 26, and Ruby, 23.

Although he spends most of his working days with co-host Holly Willoughby, Phil’s wife is the lady featuring in ITV’s How To Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield in 2019.

How old is Phillip Schofield’s wife?

Stephanie Schofield is 55 years old, two years younger than Phil who’s 57.

She’s a former BBC production assistant – which is how the pair met, through TV.

According to The Daily Mail, Phil said of his wife while on Lorraine: “She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it [television], she just doesn’t want to these days.”

The report confirms: “Phil and Steph met when she worked as a BBC production assistant and he was working for the BBC Children’s television.”

Is Steph Schofield on Instagram?

By the looks of things, Stephanie isn’t on Instagram.

While Phil regularly takes to Instagram to document his life, it doesn’t look like his wife is on the social media site (@schofe).

Phil often posts photos of his family and wife as well as snaps of his dynamic work life.

