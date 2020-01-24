University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The start of a new year can mean many things; it can mean the chance to change careers, pick up a new hobby, or rid yourself of all your worst habits.

A new decade, on the other hand, is a whole different ballgame.

Many are heralding 2020 as the year for a change, and what better way to kick off a new decade than by becoming the healthiest you can be?

Oddly enough, watching telly this January can help you do it, as there are plenty of shows out there aiming to help viewers on their way to losing weight and saving money. Here’s how to follow the Nüut diet from Save Money: Lose Weight!

Save Money: Lose Weight – Nüut diet

In the first episode (Thursday, January 23rd) of Save Money: Lose Weight, they introduced viewers to a variety of diets. From the intermittent fasting diet to the intensive Nüut diet.

But it was the latter which really captured the attention of viewers.

This meal replacement diet is new to the UK and the sachets of replacement shakes have just hit the shelves.

And 34-year-old nanny (and hopefully mum-to-be) Sarah was the guinea pig for this hardcore diet.

YUM: Eat Well for Less’ Rogan Josh chicken roast is a must-have!

What is the Nüut diet?

The drastic diet revolves around replacement meals with Nüut’s keto shakes. It is a flexible diet dependent on how quickly you want to shed the weight.

The premise of the Nüut diet is that your calories are limited to 1,200 per day – which is enough to shed some weight as is – and, of course, no alcohol.

You replace meals with Nüut’s 200 calorie shakes and the meals you don’t replace have to be low-calorie options (coming in at under the daily intake). Some of Sarah’s meals included Pad Thai zoodles, lamb meatballs with courgetti, and burgers (no bun) with salad.

TASTY TREATS: How to make Tom Kerridge’s cottage pie and soda bread – Lose Weight and Get Fit!

How does the Nüut diet work?

Over the course of 28-days, Sarah carried out the diet’s 1-2-3 method.

On her first day, Sarah replaced just one meal with a Nüut shake – lunch – while she enjoyed breakfast and dinner as usual.

The second day she swapped out breakfast and lunch for two shakes; the third day, Sarah only had the Nüut shakes.

This cycle is repeated until the four weeks are up.

Nüut diet: The results!

Currently, the Nüut diet is holding the top spot as the best value for money.

Sarah lost 2 stone over the 28-day period, taking her from 20st 10lbs to 18st 10lbs.

As she spent just £266.97, that means for every pound Sarah shed, she spent just £9.53.

To find out more about Nüut and to buy their products, head over to their website. They have all kinds of tips and tricks to help you on your way to success and the reviews on their site are glowing – they’ve five stars across the board!

WATCH SAVE MONEY: LOSE WEIGHT SERIES 2 THURSDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK