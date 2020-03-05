Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The comedy panel show Celebrity Juice is one of ITV’s best gems on the telly. Featuring comedian Keith Lemon, the show has been joined by the likes of Holly Willoughby, Jonathan Ross, John Barrowman and many more.

The show sees a group of panelists discussing topical news and there are regular games and competitions with celebrity guests taking part.

Right now you can register your interest and join the audience of the show.

Here’s how to get tickets for Celebrity Juice 2020!

To register your interest and be in the audience of Celebrity Juice, simply head to the website of Applause Store. And the best thing is that tickets are free of charge!

You must be 18+ for a chance to get a ticket.

Next Wednesday (March 11th) is no longer available, but there are two more available dates on Monday (March 16th) and Tuesday (March 17th).

However, these might get booked pretty quickly too so act fast before they’re gone!

Where is Celebrity Juice filmed?

The series is filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

This is where many of ITV’s shows are filmed, so make sure you write down the filming location for future tickets.

You can find out more information about how to get to the studio here.

The beast that cannot be tamed – ( We're talking about @lemontwittor of course…)#CELEBJUICE 🍋🍋 pic.twitter.com/2AiOF1MjpP — Celebrity Juice (@CelebJuice) November 14, 2019

