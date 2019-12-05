University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a hilarious 22nd season, Celebrity Juice drew to its conclusion on Thursday, November 14th after just six episodes.

The latest season saw the likes of Love Island superstar Maura Higgins, TOWIE royalty Joey Essex, as well as Spice Girl Mel B descend upon the studio.

With such a stellar line-up of celebs, it’s no surprise that fans of the show are keen to get their hands on tickets to watch at the studio.

So, can you still get tickets to Celebrity Juice? And where do they film the series?

How to get Celebrity Juice tickets

As the filming for the 2019 series of Celebrity Juice is now over, you won’t be able to get tickets this year. But there’s always 2020…

To register your interest in attending the live shows, then head over to the Applause Store website to register. And the best part is that the tickets to the show are free!

All that is required is that you are over the age of 18 to attend.

Where is Celebrity Juice filmed?

The series is filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, WD6.

This is where the majority of ITV’s shows are filmed, so if you’re keen to head to any of their live shows you should get to know the filming location!

There is a train which goes from central London (Farringdon and Kings Cross) to Elstree and Borehamwood Station. You can find out more about getting to the studio here.

DIAMOND DISTRACTIONS: Kirstie’s giant diamond ring distracts Handmade Christmas fans on Channel 4

Christmas special oncoming

The Celebrity Juice Christmas special is happening this December!

The celebrities confirmed to appear include Gino D’Acampo, Paddy McGuinness, Mel B, Kelly Osbourne, Stacey Soloman, and Celebrity Juice veteran, Holly Willoughby.

Although we have our celebs all confirmed, we don’t yet have a broadcast date. It will definitely air in week 50 of ITV’s TV schedule, so we anticipate that the episode will air on Thursday, December 12th.

WATCH THE CELEBRITY JUICE 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL THIS DECEMBER ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK