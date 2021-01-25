How to get on Long Lost Family: Application process explained











If you’re looking for missing family members, look no further than ITV’s Long Lost Family. Here’s where to find the application as well as all the details on what you’ll need to include.

The ITV show helps people who are looking for missing family members. From mothers who had to give up their newborn babies, to reunited siblings and much more, the show provides its participants with an opportunity to finally get the answers they’ve been wanting.

With some of the people featured on the show waiting for nearly a lifetime to find their family members, viewers can expect emotions to be running high.

Screenshot: Long Lost Family 2021 – ITV

ITV: How do I apply for Long Lost Family?

To apply for Long Lost Family, head over to the Wall to Wall Production site here.

If you’re looking for a relative and want to apply, you’ll just need to know the name of the person you’re trying to find and the circumstances of your separation.

However, the more information you can add, the better. An approximate age, the relationship of the person to you, the birth name of the person you’re trying to find, details of whether you’ve ever had contact with them, and how long you’ve been looking for them, are all optional fields to fill out in the application.

Photos are also an optional addition to the application.

Filling out the Long Lost Family application

The Long Lost Family application asks for as much information as possible, although if applicants can only provide certain details, not all the fields are mandatory.

The application asks “What have you done in your search so far and what information (if any) have you already gathered?”. It also asks applicants to describe what it would mean to them to be reunited with their family member.

It’s a requirement that applicants are at least 21 years old and terms and conditions of the Long Lost Family application include that you’re a “permanent legal resident currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man”.

It also states that applicants should be available to travel to and enter the UK and be willing to commit to the filming process.

If you are applying for the US version of the show please click here.

Are Long Lost Family applications open now?

As the application form is still accessible via Wall to Wall’s website, we can assume that Long Lost Family is still taking applications for its next series.

Although the ITV show didn’t air a series in 2020, series 10 episode 1 of the show aired on Monday, January 18th 2021. So, hopefully, the show will continue as normal, each year, in 2022.

Presented by Davina McCall and adoptee himself Nicky Campbell, the ITV show works with DNA experts, investigators, trained intermediaries and social work and search consultants to help find people their missing family members.

