University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Renowned chef Gino D’Acampo is back on ITV with a brand new season of his Italian Escapes series. And this time there’s a twist! This year, Gino will travel around Italy by train, so it has earned a new title of Gino’s Italian Express.

Already viewers have been drooling over everything about the show, from its landscapes to the food Gino eats.

Episode 2 (Thursday, November 28th) saw Gino magic up a quick and simple pasta dish.

Here’s how to make Gino’s farfalle with mushrooms and spinach! Prepare to have dinnertime transformed.

Mushroom pasta: Ingredients

Although it is just a simple mushroom and spinach pasta recipe, there are some crucial ingredients to make this dish pack a punch.

You will need 3 tbsp olive oil, 50g salted butter, 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 600g mixed wild mushrooms, 2 sliced garlic cloves, 100ml dry white wine, 400ml double cream, 2 large handfuls of fresh spinach, 500g dried farfalle pasta and 30g freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

You might be tempted to skip out on the wine and cream, but trust us, the extra flavour is worth it!

How to make: Step by step

Step 1: Bring 4 litres of salted water to a boil on a high heat in preparation for the pasta.

Step 2: Melt the olive oil and butter together in a frying pan and add the sprigs of time. While this becomes fragrant, roughly chop the mushrooms – Gino recommends using three different types of mushrooms in the dish.

Step 3: Add the mushrooms to the pan and season. Fry them off for about five minutes and stir occasionally. Add the garlic and fry for another five minutes.

Step 4: Pour over the wine and bring to the boil for two minutes. While the mushrooms are finishing in the pan, add your farfalle to the boiling salted water.

Step 5: Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the cream and spinach. Cook for five minutes, and stir occasionally.

Step 6: Cook the pasta to the packet’s instructions. You can even cook for one minute less for a perfect al dente bite.

Step 7: Strain the pasta and add to the mushrooms and cream mix, with the frying pan now off the heat. Stir together until fully combined.

Step 8: Season once more and add half the parmesan. The other half will be saved for garnish.

WATCH GINO’S ITALIAN EXPRESS THURSDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK