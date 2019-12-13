Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

Last night (Thursday, December 12th) Gino D’Acampo cooked up a mouthwatering chocolate rice pudding in his latest episode of Gino’s Italian Express. Which of course, led to us running to our kitchen and wanting to create our own choc rice pudding.

In the show, Gino tells us a little bit of background information rice production in Italy. Before heading on to visit a Risotto festival which is in Villimpenta every June.

Where the advises that they’re getting ready to serve 30,000 portions of risotto. Following this, he announces that his risotto is going to be one with a twist – a sweet risotto. If you’re interested in finding out how to make your own chocolate rice pudding, keep reading for our step by step guide.

Episode 4: Ingredients

For the chocolate rice pudding, you will need 550ml of skimmed milk, 30g of caster sugar, 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder and 65g of arborio risotto rice. Alongside 2 teaspoons of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract.

To give the pudding a shiny look and more flavour you will need to add 30g of salted butter. As well as 60g of raspberries and a handful of almonds.

How to make the chocolate rice pudding step by step!

Step 1. Add the milk, caster sugar and cocoa powder to a large pan and heat through until the sugar completely dissolves. This tends to take five or so minutes.

Step 2. Once you’ve weighed out your rice, pour in the rice and keep stirring until it begins to bubble. Once this happens, turn the heat down and let it simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 3. Stir gently and add your honey and vanilla for extra flavour. Next, you will need to add your butter and handful raspberries and keep stirring throughout.

Step 4. Pour it into a cup/bowl, then leave for a few minutes to settle. Then add the remainder of your raspberries and finally some flaked almonds.

Step 5. Enjoy for any meal of the day, as advised by Gino himself.

