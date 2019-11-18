Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ian Wright made his debut appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2019 on Sunday, November 17th.

Ian is one of the ten celebrities who’ll be living in the Australian jungle camp over the next three weeks. And we won’t lie as we are excited to see how he copes with the unpleasant living conditions while getting out of his comfort zone in order to face some of his biggest nightmares.

So who is Ian Wright? Here’s what you need to know about him from his net worth to his family life.

Who is Ian Wright?

Ian Wright is 56 years old and he is a former Crystal Palace and Arsenal football player. He was born on November 3rd, 1963 in Woolwich, London.

After his football career, Ian landed a number of presenting gigs, including Top of the Pops, Match of the Day and his very own show called Friday Night’s All Wright.

The star has also presented Gladiators, Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack and They Think It’s All Over.

He’s married to Nancy Hallam and the couple share two daughters together – Roxanne and Lola. Former professional footballers Shaun Wright-Phillips and Bradley Wright-Phillips are both Ian’s adopted sons.

What is Ian net worth?

Reality Titbit believe Ian’s net worth is around $20 Million, or approximately £15 million. However, this could dramatically change depending on his I’m A Celeb 2019 performance.

Winners often drastically increase their celeb status, such as actress Emily Atack using her 2018 Jungle fame to kick-start a presenting career. On the flip side, Roxanne Pallett’s disgraceful Big Brother antics essentials killed her fame.

Ian started out as a striker for Crystal Palace between 1985-1991, before landing his next gig for Arsenal between 1991 and 1998. He’s also played for West Ham between 1998 and 1999, Celtic between 1999 and 2000, and Burnley in 2000.

He worked as a coach for Milton Keynes Dons between 2012 and 2013 and was awarded his MBE back in 2000 for his achievements in football.

The lethal striker’s professional career peaked during the 1990s, long before the beautiful game developed into a multimillion-pound business. An average salary in England’s top tier rocketed from £30,000 per year in 1984 to £1. million in 2009 due to television deals.

Ian would have made significantly less from his career than the likes of modern footballers and it’s his regular role on Match of the Day which would be bringing home the bacon right now, with the MOTD’s lead presenter, Gary Linekar, paid £1.75 million per year by the BBC.

Ian Wright’s family life explored

Apart from the two daughters Ian shares with wife Nancy Hallam, he also has six other children from previous relationships.

He has a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi, from ex-wife Deborah who he married in 1993.

Ian also has two sons with Sharon, Shaun and Bradley who are both professional football players. Shaun has played in the Premier League and Football League for Manchester City, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers. Bradley plays as a striker for Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls.

Ian has a daughter named Coco who was born in 2006.

