It’s official, Ibiza weekender is back on TV, launching on Sunday, January 19th and lasting for around 10 episodes.
With more drama in the sun and two new reps on board, the 2020 ITV series is set to be one of the most explosive series yet.
Long-time favourites Jordan Davies and David Potts will return alongside Callum Izzard, Chloe Chaloner and Tasha Kiran. However, there’s also two new reps in town thanks to the addition of Riva Vatsaloo and Jaden Richards.
Here is everything you need to know about Ibiza Weekender’s latest holiday reps, including where you can find hunky Jaden Richards on Instagram!
Introducing Jaden Richards
Where have I seen Jaden before?
Jaden is no stranger to reality TV. In 2019 he starred on the reboot of Shipwrecked on E4 and was one of the show’s youngest contestants aged 19.
When the original show was on TV Jaden would have been too young to watch it, therefore it was speculated that his mum told him to apply!
Jaden joined the Tigers tribe who went on to win the show. If you loved Jaden in Shipwrecked then you’re more than likely to fall even more in love with him on Ibiza Weekender.
Where can I find Jaden on social media?
Jaden can be found over on Instagram at @Jadeenweekender where he starts his Ibiza Weekender journey at 6,800 followers, although this is expected to rocket over the coming weeks with the majority of reps on the show boasting over 100,000 followers.
If you want to check out Jaden and his modelling pics, be sure to head on over to his Instagram now.
