It’s official, Ibiza weekender is back on TV, launching on Sunday, January 19th and lasting for around 10 episodes.

With more drama in the sun and two new reps on board, the 2020 ITV series is set to be one of the most explosive series yet.

Long-time favourites Jordan Davies and David Potts will return alongside Callum Izzard, Chloe Chaloner and Tasha Kiran. However, there’s also two new reps in town thanks to the addition of Riva Vatsaloo and Jaden Richards.

Here is everything you need to know about Ibiza Weekender’s latest holiday reps, including where you can find hunky Jaden Richards on Instagram!

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: No Isobel Mills in the latest series of Ibiza Weekender

Introducing Jaden Richards

Leeds lad Jaden is a fitness model who lives for the gym – you’ll likely notice this during any topless scenes on Ibiza Weekender.

Previously, he worked as a mechanical engineer.

The 20-year-old is signed to Nemesis Models, who are Manchesters Leading Model Agency. Fellow cast-mate Callum Izzard is also signed to the same agency and perhaps this is how got a foot in the door to become a rep. The modelling agency even has Love Island stars on their books, including 2019 star Jordan Hames.

Where have I seen Jaden before?

Jaden is no stranger to reality TV. In 2019 he starred on the reboot of Shipwrecked on E4 and was one of the show’s youngest contestants aged 19.

When the original show was on TV Jaden would have been too young to watch it, therefore it was speculated that his mum told him to apply!

Jaden joined the Tigers tribe who went on to win the show. If you loved Jaden in Shipwrecked then you’re more than likely to fall even more in love with him on Ibiza Weekender.

OMG: Meet new Ibiza Weekender rep Riva Vatsaloo

Where can I find Jaden on social media?

Jaden can be found over on Instagram at @Jadeenweekender where he starts his Ibiza Weekender journey at 6,800 followers, although this is expected to rocket over the coming weeks with the majority of reps on the show boasting over 100,000 followers.

If you want to check out Jaden and his modelling pics, be sure to head on over to his Instagram now.

