Last night (Sunday, March 8th) newbie Sofia become the latest sunseeker to enter Ibiza Weekender for a holiday at the hotel resort.

The ITV2 show sees a group of twenty-something reps who host vacations for new guests in every episode.

It was Jordan Davies’ birthday weekend so Sofia and her two friends joined the series just at the right time to celebrate Jordan’s new age.

So, who is Sofia? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age, Instagram and more!

Who is Sofia from Ibiza Weekender 2020?

Sofia Bongiovi is a 22-year old burlesque dancer from Birmingham.

She joined Ibiza Weekender’s episode 7 of series 6 with her two friends Jay and Welma. The trio said they met through a burlesque dance society at the university they go to.

Based on her Facebook bio, Sofia is currently studying Media and Communication Studies at Birmingham City University.

Apart from her burlesque dance career, Sofia works at the tanning centre Indigo Sun in Birmingham.

Meet Sofia on Instagram

We found Sofia on Instagram!

Give her a follow under the name @sofe.a.lofe. On her Instagram profile, Sofia has 312 posts and nearly 2k followers at the time of writing.

If you fancy going to a burlesque show, Sofia shared a link to her next gig at Birmingham Pryzm. Head here to book your tickets.

And if you’re after Sofia’s Twitter account, you can find her under the handle @sofe_a_lofe.

Jordan Davies’ birthday

It was Jordan’s birthday in Sunday’s episode of Ibiza Weekender so the weekenders threw a party for the birthday boy.

Jordan turned 27 years on the series and he was born on June 24th, 1992.

Holiday rep David Potts joked that Jordan deserves a kids’ party (you know since he’s a kid himself) so they all celebrated with a series of games. Sofia and her friends had also prepared a burlesque show for everyone else, while Jordan and David took part in the provocative dance routine too.

However, we thought the games were more suited for grown-ups!

